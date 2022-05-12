Glen Rose-based National Fleet Tracking adds Gatesville ISD

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — National Fleet Tracking, a provider in GPS and RFID transportation solutions in the school bus transportation market based in Glen Rose, has added another Texas school district as a client.

NFT General Manager Patrick Locke recently announced that Gatesville ISD will begin using such programs as BusView, StudentView, ParentView, RouteView, MaintenanceView and SubDriverView as a way to monitor its transportation services.

Glen Rose ISD along with Gatesville ISD, Lake Worth ISD, Pilot Point ISD, Brock ISD, El Campo ISD, Glen Rose ISD, Rio Hondo ISD, Petrolia CISD and Ferris ISD are also partnered with National Fleet Tracking.

“We’ve been in the fleet management business for more than 12 years, and we have thousands of customer vehicles that we monitor and school buses were a natural next progression,” Locke said. “We wanted to take that experience to develop a bus management solution to reduce stress for parents, students and school administrators while also improving student safety.

“We built this solution in-house over the last five years, and we have been able to add many schools, despite launching during the Covid pandemic,” he said. “BusView has been warmly welcomed by schools, parents and even students. It reduces stress for all involved, provides peace-of-mind, and can actually pay for itself by reducing costs for schools.”

BusView enables schools to monitor bus locations, speeds, stops, idle-time, mileage, engine hours all in real-time and viewable via maps, while StudentView provides monitoring but for students. Students scan on and off buses marked on a map in real-time. RouteView provides comprehensive routing capabilities making it easier for schools to keep their bus routes updated and efficiently make updates when needed, while QuickTrip allows parents to receive alerts on field trips when the school bus returns and gets within 20 miles of the school.

“We are very excited to have partnered with National Fleet Tracking,” said Yancey Sanderson, executive director, Gatesville ISD. “Getting students to school and home safely each and every day is our top priority.”