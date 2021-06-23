Pecan growers to gain insight in June 28 webinar

Adam Russell

Texas A&M AgriLife

A free online webinar for pecan growers featuring a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert will be held from 6-8 p.m. June 28.

The webinar will be available via the Zoom meeting platform. The registration link is https://bit.ly/3gLzn0f. Upon registration, a confirmation email will be sent with a link to access the webinar.

“Getting the best quality and quantity from pecan trees with the least number of inputs is the goal for most every operation, whether it’s a hobbyist with a few trees or an active orchard,” said Jessica Humphrey, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Lamar County. “There will be good information and value to be found in this program for both new and experienced pecan growers alike.”

The program for pecan growers will feature Larry Stein, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist, Uvalde. He will cover everything from pecan variety options to how to grow, manage and harvest trees in the two-hour webinar, as well as answer any questions participants might have.

The program was organized by the AgriLife Extension office in Lamar County. For more information, contact Humphrey at 903-737-2443 or Jessica.humphrey@ag.tamu.edu.