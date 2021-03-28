HD: Gov. Abbott declares Glen Rose a Film Friendly Texas destination

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — It’s official. Glen Rose has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement Thursday.

“I congratulate the City of Glen Rose on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 150 other Texas communities,” said Gov. Abbott, in a news release.

For 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped cities and towns like Glen Rose grow jobs and economies by helping them become destinations for media platforms including TV, film, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production.

Glen Rose CVB director Kristen Gibson began the process last year, and she is grateful it came to fruition.

"We could not be more thrilled to have achieved our Film Friendly Certification,” said Gibson. “Glen Rose is such an amazing area featuring everything from an African safari to dinosaur tracks, open fields, prairies, rivers, lakes, hills, unique buildings and an even more unique history.

“All of these assets, along with the ability to be tucked out of the way out of the bright lights of the city, give film companies endless possibilities for scenery, and a greater ability for Glen Rose to increase its film tourism base. We look forward to being the location that filmmakers and visual artists choose to bring their dreams to life for years to come."

Gibson completed the first two steps in becoming a Film Friendly Texas destination by attending a FFT virtual training workshop in September; approaching the Glen Rose City Council for approval in December; and finally getting help from residents for filming locales in January.

"Congratulations to Mayor Pam Miller, City Council members, and the citizens of the City of Glen Rose for earning the Film Friendly Texas designation," said Senator Brian Birdwell in the news release. "This announcement by Governor Greg Abbott marks the start of new growth in the film industry in Glen Rose, which will help spur economic and career opportunities for this great community."

According to the news release, the Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007-2020.

"I would like to extend a thank you to the Texas Film Commission for designating our very own Glen Rose as a part of Film Friendly Texas, “ said Representative Shelby Slawson in the news release. “Along with this, great thanks goes out to everyone who was involved in making this become a reality for our district and for Texas. The House District 59 office congratulates the community as a whole, as we are sure this will provide great economic and public attention to the area.”