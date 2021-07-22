Read Southall Band, Cody Canada and The Departed headline concert

Reporter Staff

The Read Southall Band will headline the End of Summer Bash benefiting the Roger E. Marks Healthcare Foundation at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Texas Amphitheatre, 5000 Texas Drive, Glen Rose.

Also performing will be Cody Canada and The Departed.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and parking is $5. All ages are welcome.

"In 2015, the local songwriting scene of Stillwater, Oklahoma, brought together four like-minded individuals from completely different background who wanted nothing more than to play music. Read Southall became the talk of Oklahoma after the release of his acoustic album 'Six String Sorrow' in 2015 that accumulated 8 million streams in just 3 years,' according to the band's website readsouthall.com

In 2016, Southall decided a group effort was the way to proceed and the Read Southall Band became official.

The group released “Borrowed Time” in the spring of 2017, which featured singles like “Don’t Tell Me” and “Why”, which made it inside the Top 10 on several streaming charts, the site states.

The band is made up of Southall on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Ryan Wellman on lead guitar; Reid Barber on drums and vocals; Jeremee Knipp on bass and vocals; and Braxton Curliss on keyboard.

Cody Canada & The Departed is a three-piece Americana roots-rock band based in New Braunfels. The band is comprised of frontman Cody Canada, bassist Jeremy Plato, and drummer Eric Hansen.

Canada and Plato — bandmates since the inception and through the dissolution of former rock band Cross Canadian Ragweed — join forces with drummer Hansen to round out The Departed.

"The new iteration of The Departed offers concert-goers a well-rounded sonic experience: the Red Dirt ghosts from Canada’s upbringing; the re-emergence of favored Cross Canadian Ragweed tunes; plus a revival of classic country gold from Plato-led vocals," according to the group's website thedepartedmusic.com

Tickets to the show are $32.50 (upper level, plus fees) and $37.50 (lower level, plus fees) and may be purchased online at readsouthall.com/pages/shows or thedepartedmusic.com or through eventbrite.com.