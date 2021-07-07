Save money and water during Smart Irrigation Month

Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District

Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District (PGCD) is celebrating Smart Irrigation Month by helping local residents identify ways they can conserve water, save money and see better irrigation results during the peak of summer, according to a press release.

Smart Irrigation Month is a public awareness campaign led by the Irrigation Association, a nonprofit industry organization dedicated to promoting efficient irrigation. Focused on July, traditionally the month of peak demand for outdoor water use, the campaign highlights simple practices and innovative technologies to make maintaining green spaces easy and convenient and minimizing overwatering while keeping lawns, gardens and landscapes beautiful and healthy.

To conserve water and utilize more efficient watering practices, PGCD recommends residents plant and maintain landscapes using native and adapted plants that will thrive in the Texas climate and require less water. It is also recommended to water early in the morning or later in the evening when the likelihood of losing water to evaporation is lower. Take the time to inspect your sprinkler systems and hoses for any repairs that may need to be made to fix and prevent leaks.

You can also install new irrigation systems that use real-time weather data and soil moisture sensors to automatically adjust watering to meet plant needs, as well as retrofitting existing systems with rain sensors that prevent watering in rainy weather. PGCD also encourages the use of rainwater harvesting systems to capture and store rainwater for outdoor use on lawns, landscaping, and gardens.

The Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District was created in 2009 by the 81st Texas Legislature with a directive to conserve, protect and enhance the groundwater resources of Ellis, Johnson, Hill and Somervell counties in Texas.

For more information, visit www.prairielandsgcd.org.