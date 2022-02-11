Reed: Did the surviving husband’s estate owe the money?

Sandra W. Reed

Special to the Reporter

Preston and his wife, Joanie, purchased an annuity which made payments for their joint lives, with the proviso that the monthly payments to the surviving spouse would be reduced by 50%. However, when Joanie died, the annuity company continued to send Preston the full amount previously paid.

Preston kept the money and failed to notify the company of the error. After Preston died 10 years later, the company submitted a claim to Preston’s executor for reimbursement of the excess payments. The executor rejected the claim. Did the executor do the right thing?

Duty to notify the annuity company of the overpayment

Preston and Joanie’s annuity contract contained no express requirement to notify the company of a spouse’s death. Last year, a San Antonio Court of Appeals ruled that when a company failed to create that duty of notification in its contract, even though it would seem reasonable to imply this obligation, no duty would be implied. Thus, the court said Preston had no obligation to tell the company of Joanie’s death. Instead, the court said the insurance company should have monitored death records to determine on its own that one of its annuitants had died.

It is realistic to assume that, had the company included a notification requirement of a spouse’s death in its contract, the result of this case would have been different.

Executor had no duty to repay the excess payments from the estate

Likewise, the Court of Appeals sided with the Executor in his denial of the company’s claim for repayment of the excess payments from the estate. Had the contract contained a notification clause putting the onus on Preston and Joanie to report the death of a spouse, the executor likely would have had to repay out of the estate the excess money Preston received, if the claim by the company were timely made.

The San Antonio Court of Appeals justified its decision on an additional ground: that the company had waited too late to file its claim - that is the statute of limitations had expired. Thus, even if a company includes the notification of death provision in the contract, the company must file its claim against the estate on time.

Lesson Learned: Review your annuity contract to determine whether you must notify the company a joint annuitant has died. If you fail to notify and keep excess payments, your executor may not get the favorable treatment this executor received.

Sandra W. Reed practices Elder Law in Somervell County, which includes handling probating of estates, drafting of wills, trusts, powers of attorney and deeds as well as estate and Medicaid planning. She lives on beautiful Chalk Mountain and can be reached at 254.797.0211; 817.946.2809 or at sreed1247@gmail.com.