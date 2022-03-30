Reed: To take or not to take: That is the question

Sandra W. Reed

Special to the Reporter

Thomas will be 62 years old in six months. He wants to know whether he should begin taking Social Security benefits from his birthday, at age 67 when he is fully insured or some other date. The answer: “It depends.”

What is the advantage of waiting to take Social Security benefits?

If Thomas doesn’t have to start taking SS payments at either 62 or 67, he could wait until he is 70. The advantage of waiting is that his benefits will increase by 8 percent every year from 67 to 70 or 24%.

If Thomas is married and he is the higher earner of the two spouses, it can be especially beneficial for him to wait until he is 70 to take benefits. His wife might choose to begin benefits at 62 or at her full retirement age of 67.

What is the advantage of taking benefits earlier than age 70?

There is no advantage if you live long enough. Thomas should run the figures on how much he will earn in benefits if he takes benefits at 62, 67, or 70, considering the increase in benefits if he waits and the amounts earned if he lives to a particular age.

Thomas should review his family’s longevity pattern. If parents and grandparents have died young, he may decide to bet on not living long enough to make up the amount of money missed out on if he were to wait until he is 70 to initiate benefits. However, some experts think it is always better to wager on living longer.

Of course, the decision to take early of later will depend, in part, upon Thomas’ financial position. If SS benefits are needed to pay for necessities, it may force him to withdraw benefits at age 62.

Can Thomas continue to work if taking benefits?

If Thomas begins benefits at 62, he can continue working. However, his income cannot exceed $19,560 without penalty. For every two dollars earned above that amount, his SS benefit will be reduced one dollar. If Thomas waits until his full retirement at age 67, he can earn an unlimited amount by continuing to work.

Sandra W. Reed practices Elder Law in Somervell County, which includes handling probating of estates, drafting of wills, trusts, powers of attorney and deeds as well as estate and Medicaid planning. She lives on beautiful Chalk Mountain and can be reached at 254.797.0211; 817.946.2809 or at sreed1247@gmail.com.