Life Care Planning: Just moved to Texas; review will executed in another state

Glenda and Ross moved to Texas last August from Ohio, where they had executed wills five years ago. Nothing else in their family circumstances had changed so they never considered they might need to make new wills.

However, when Ross died suddenly of a heart attack, Glenda was faced with probating an out-of-state will. The process which would have been routine if the will had been executed in Texas under Texas law turned into a nightmare.

Recognition of validity of out-of-state wills

If a will adheres to the requirements for a valid will of the state in which it was executed, Texas will recognize that will as valid and admit it to probate, just as it would a will executed in Texas. Therefore, if Ross’s will could be shown to be valid in Ohio, the Texas probate court would find it valid.

Independent administration unique to Texas

Although an out-of-state will is found to be valid, it will not provide for an independent administration as Texas wills always do unless there is an unusual circumstance or they are drafted by someone who doesn’t know better. Ohio wills don’t call for independent administration.

The independent administration must be expressly asked for in the will. It allows the probate to proceed without having to get court approval for each action the Executor takes in handling the estate.

Wills that are not self-proving

Wills prepared in Texas by competent lawyers will include a “Self-Proving Affidavit” in which the Testator and the witnesses swear before a Notary Public to the facts necessary to prove the will was signed and witnessed with the required formalities to make it valid. This affidavit makes it unnecessary to have the witnesses testify to these facts at the hearing before the judge when the will is probated.

Glenda learned to her chagrin that Ohio doesn’t permit self-proving of a will. That meant she would need to have the witnesses to Ross’s will testify at the probate hearing. The options for having them testify included appearance in person or through a deposition on written questions taken before a court reporter, Notary Public, judge or other person with authority. The problem: one of the two witnesses had died and the other witness had disappeared and could not be located.

Lesson Learned: When moving into Texas from another state, engage an attorney skilled in drafting wills in Texas to review your will and counsel you on whether a new will is needed.

