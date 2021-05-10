Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Reports

Jail Log

April 26-May 1

• Hamlin, Sherry Corinne, 42, Walnut Springs; reckless driving

• Frost, Preston Lane, 25, Somervell County; warrant

• Navarrete, Marcial Eric, 25, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Sterling, Christopher, 36, Glen Rose; public intoxication

• Martinez, Brandy Renee, 22, Glen Rose; warrant

Crash Report

April 25-May 1

• April 25: 2400 block of CR 312; accident with injury

• April 25: N. State Highway 144/CR 302; minor accident

• April 26: 200 block of Austin Road; minor accident

• April 29: 300 E. Gibbs; hit and run

• April 29: 1900 block of CR 301; minor accident

• April 30: 2100 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• May 1: West US Highway 67/CR 2008; accident with injury

• May 1: 1000 block of Rodeo Park Road; minor accident

• May 1: 2100 block of South State Highway 144; accident with injury

Fire Report

April 25-May 1

• April 25: 700 block of Paluxy Street; unknown fire

• April 30: County Road 413; vehicle fire