Somervell County sees larger number of voters on first 2 days

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Through the close of business on the first day of early voting for the city, county, state and national elections, on Tuesday, a total of 528 Somervell County residents had cast their ballots.

On Wednesday, a total of 370 more cast their in-person vote and seven more via the mail, and if that trend continues, 2020 could be a record year for voter turnout in the county.

There are a total of 6,709 registered voters and 461 people (6.87%) cast their ballots in person on Tuesday, while another 67 people voted by mail for a total of 528 people voting on the first day (7.87%).

Via in-person voting or through the mail through the first two days, 905 people have voted (13.49%).

Early voting continues Friday and Saturday from 8-5 p.m. at the County Annex located at 206 Elm St.

The following week, the polls are open from 8-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 7-7 p.m. on Tuesday. The hours are the same the following week on the same days.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and people can vote at the Somervell County Expo Center (202 Gibbs Blvd.); Somervell County Annex (206 Elm St.); Oakdale Park Convention Center (1019 N.E. Barnard St.); and the Senior Citizen Center (209 S.W. Barnard St.).