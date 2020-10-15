Celebrate Halloween at Glen Rose's Scare on the Square

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the Somervell County Crime Stoppers National Night Out, have teamed up for a spook-tacular event for children of all ages to enjoy a safe and socially distanced Halloween.

“It was great working with the mayor, city leadership, and businesses to discuss how we can offer some fun for the kiddos in a safer way,” said Kristen Gibson, director of the Glen Rose CVB. “As we've seen with all of our events, everything looks a little different this year, but we are still doing our best to make the changes we need to stay safe and have fun.”

With the city’s recent sale of Oakdale Park, Gibson said, Boo in the Park was moved to the Square and combined with the Safe Treats on the Square event to create Scare on the Square.

“Any time we can decorate up, and dress up, we love to do it,” Gibson said. “We do hope that people will enjoy the event, the decorations, and each other's fun costumes.”

Scare of the Square --- a mask-erade safe treat event --- will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m., and National Night Out will be held at the same time. National Night Out is generally earlier in October.

“We got really lucky to be able to be partnering with another great community outreach event,” Gibson said, noting the four-hour timeframe to allow people to come and go and not have so many people at the Square at the same time.

“It was so fitting that on the same night, the kids will get to meet the heroes of our community, take photos with the mascots and learn about how to stay safe and healthy," she said.

To promote social distancing, event-goers are encouraged to decorate their masks and face shields and wear their scariest costumes.

Gibson said if anyone can donate a bag of candy or more to any of the downtown businesses, or event participants, it would make a world of difference to many of them.

“This is a huge undertaking to hand out candy to hundreds of kids each year downtown, and this year, a little bit more,” she said.

In addition to Scare on the Square and National Night Out, the Somervell County Fall Festival will be held from 10-6 p.m., and the Bull Lion Street Dance will be held from 8-11 p.m.

For more information about Scare of the Square or sign up to participate, call 254-897-3081 or visit ExploreGlenRose.org for more details.