10/23/20 arrest report Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report
SOMERVELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Weekly jail log - Oct. 13-18
- Quddussi, Safi Alam, 25, Sugarland; possession of marijuana, warrant
- McCamant, Chase, 32, Granbury; driving without a license
- Morgan, Joseph Ray, 22, Granbury; possession of drug paraphernalia
- Harcrow, Elisha Jade, 28, Glen Rose; warrant
- Hood, Louis Kevin, 53, Mineral Wells; warrant
- Lashley, Kimberly, 34, Glen Rose; assault
- Shipman, Cody Wayne, 32, Glen Rose; public intoxication
- Hulsey, Nikki Lea II, 49, Glen Rose; public intoxication
- Jackson, Daniel Leon, 39, Rainbow; public intoxication
- Evans, Adam James, 34, Glen Rose; assault
- Morales, Immanuel, 29, Glen Rose; warrant
SOMERVELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Crashes - Oct. 13-18
- 300 block of Elm Street; hit and run
- Elm Street/Austin Road; major accident with injury
- NE Barnard Street/NE Big Bend Trail; major accident with injury
- 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail; major accident with injury
- 4000 block of North State Highway 144; minor accident
- 2600 block of FM 199; minor accident
- 100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
SOMERVELL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fires - Oct. 13-18
- Texas Drive/Longhorn Trail; explosion
- 1000 block of CR 1017; unknown fire
- 500 block of SW Big Bend Trail; structure fire