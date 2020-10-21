SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

10/23/20 arrest report Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report

Glen Rose Reporter

SOMERVELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Weekly jail log - Oct. 13-18

- Quddussi, Safi Alam, 25, Sugarland; possession of marijuana, warrant

- McCamant, Chase, 32, Granbury; driving without a license

- Morgan, Joseph Ray, 22, Granbury; possession of drug paraphernalia

- Harcrow, Elisha Jade, 28, Glen Rose; warrant

- Hood, Louis Kevin, 53, Mineral Wells; warrant

- Lashley, Kimberly, 34, Glen Rose; assault

- Shipman, Cody Wayne, 32, Glen Rose; public intoxication

- Hulsey, Nikki Lea II, 49, Glen Rose; public intoxication

- Jackson, Daniel Leon, 39, Rainbow; public intoxication

- Evans, Adam James, 34, Glen Rose; assault

- Morales, Immanuel, 29, Glen Rose; warrant

SOMERVELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Crashes - Oct. 13-18

- 300 block of Elm Street; hit and run

- Elm Street/Austin Road; major accident with injury

- NE Barnard Street/NE Big Bend Trail; major accident with injury

- 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail; major accident with injury

- 4000 block of North State Highway 144; minor accident

- 2600 block of FM 199; minor accident

- 100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

SOMERVELL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Fires - Oct. 13-18

- Texas Drive/Longhorn Trail; explosion

- 1000 block of CR 1017; unknown fire

- 500 block of SW Big Bend Trail; structure fire