City to replace water tank on Bryan

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The city of Glen Rose’s 200,000-gallon, 40-year-old water tank on Bryan Avenue needs to be replaced, and City Administrator Michaels Leamons is currently looking at options to fund the $300,000 to $350,000 bill.

The city recently had a tank inspection done, and nothing was evident at that point, leading Leamons to believe the damage recently revealed itself. He said city officials noticed a split on the outside top panels.

To ease the pressure on the tank itself and the liner that serves as the buffer between the tank and the water, the city altered the water level in that tank for the time being.

“We are keeping the water level below the deteriorating panels,” Leamons said.

Since the council approved the project in its last meeting, engineers have been working on plans for a new water tower, and it will go out for bid once the engineering is completed.

Leamons said the city could hold off on other less important projects; have extra money from projects that came in under budget; secure a loan; or dip into the city’s reserves with an emergency budget amendment.

In other city business:

- Mayor Pam Miller proclaimed the week of Oct. 18-24 as Native Plant Week and recognized the outstanding achievements of the Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas.

- The city designated the Glen Rose Reporter as the city’s official newspaper of record.

- For the time being, the city is continuing with an outside building inspector while finding a replacement for Tom Heap, who recently passed away. An official job notice for the position will be placed on the city’s website.