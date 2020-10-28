SUBSCRIBE NOW
Somervell County public safety report

Compiled by Jay Hinton

SOMERVELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Weekly Jail Log - Oct. 18-25

• Reyes Del Rosario, 20, Cleburne; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Mendez, Jorge Eduardo, 21, Alvarado; warrant

• Flores, Jovanis Eusebio, 22, Stephenville; driving while intoxicated

• Slaton, Nicholas Drew, 19, Hico; warrant

• Yadon, Clayton Forrest, 41, Rainbow; warrant

• Delagarza, Daniel, 20, Glen Rose; motion to adjudicate

Crashes - Oct. 18-25

• 400 block of Grand Avenue; hit and run

• 600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• 4300 block of E. US Highway 67; minor accident

• 1000 block of CR 301; minor accident

SOMERVELL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Fires, Oct. 18-25

• 1900 block of N. FM 199; brush fire

• 1700 block of CR 1012; brush fire

• 200 block of Austin Road; unknown fire type

GLEN ROSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

September Reports

Sept. 4

• Alarm at post office

• Solicitor at Dollar General

Sept. 7

• Minor accident at College Street & Gaither

Sept. 8

• Illegal dumping issue on Bailey Street

• Met with complainant concerning retraining orders

• Spoke with complainant concerning phone harassment

Sept. 14

• Possible runaway on 1st Street

Sept. 15

• Motorist assist at Mighty Mart

Sept. 18

• Dog at large on Van Zandt

Sept. 28

• 911 hang-up at apartments behind Burger King

• Citations: 24

• Written warnings: 4

• Verbal warnings, school zones: 7

GLEN ROSE ANIMAL SHELTER

September Report

• Total animals brought in - cat: 10

• Total animals brought in - dog: 14

• Total animals brought in - fox: 1

• Total animals brought in: 25

• Total animals adopted - cat: 1

• Total animals adopted - dog: 1

• Total animals died on shelter: 1 (cat)

• Total animals euthanized: 15 (cats)

• Total animals euthanized: 5 (dogs)

• Total animals euthanized: 1 (fox)

• Total animals reclaimed: 1 (cat)

• Total animals reclaimed: 1 (dog)

• Total animals transferred out: 6 (dogs)