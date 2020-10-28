Somervell County public safety report
SOMERVELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Weekly Jail Log - Oct. 18-25
• Reyes Del Rosario, 20, Cleburne; possession of drug paraphernalia
• Mendez, Jorge Eduardo, 21, Alvarado; warrant
• Flores, Jovanis Eusebio, 22, Stephenville; driving while intoxicated
• Slaton, Nicholas Drew, 19, Hico; warrant
• Yadon, Clayton Forrest, 41, Rainbow; warrant
• Delagarza, Daniel, 20, Glen Rose; motion to adjudicate
Crashes - Oct. 18-25
• 400 block of Grand Avenue; hit and run
• 600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• 4300 block of E. US Highway 67; minor accident
• 1000 block of CR 301; minor accident
SOMERVELL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fires, Oct. 18-25
• 1900 block of N. FM 199; brush fire
• 1700 block of CR 1012; brush fire
• 200 block of Austin Road; unknown fire type
GLEN ROSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
September Reports
Sept. 4
• Alarm at post office
• Solicitor at Dollar General
Sept. 7
• Minor accident at College Street & Gaither
Sept. 8
• Illegal dumping issue on Bailey Street
• Met with complainant concerning retraining orders
• Spoke with complainant concerning phone harassment
Sept. 14
• Possible runaway on 1st Street
Sept. 15
• Motorist assist at Mighty Mart
Sept. 18
• Dog at large on Van Zandt
Sept. 28
• 911 hang-up at apartments behind Burger King
• Citations: 24
• Written warnings: 4
• Verbal warnings, school zones: 7
GLEN ROSE ANIMAL SHELTER
September Report
• Total animals brought in - cat: 10
• Total animals brought in - dog: 14
• Total animals brought in - fox: 1
• Total animals brought in: 25
• Total animals adopted - cat: 1
• Total animals adopted - dog: 1
• Total animals died on shelter: 1 (cat)
• Total animals euthanized: 15 (cats)
• Total animals euthanized: 5 (dogs)
• Total animals euthanized: 1 (fox)
• Total animals reclaimed: 1 (cat)
• Total animals reclaimed: 1 (dog)
• Total animals transferred out: 6 (dogs)