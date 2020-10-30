By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With the state, county and city elections being held in conjunction with the 2020 presidential election, voters in Somervell County are turning out in record numbers.

Through Tuesday’s early voting, 54.53% of the 6,712 registered voters in the county had cast their ballots, and by the time early voting closes Friday at 7 p.m, that number will only go up.

Had the local election been held in May when it was originally scheduled to be held, it’s doubtful the voter turnout would have been this high.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and those who have yet to cast they ballot can do so at one of four sites:

— Somervell County Expo Center, 202 Gibbs Blvd.

— Somervell County Annex Building, 206 Elm St.

— Oakdale Park Convention Center, 1019 N.E. Barnard St.

— Senior Citizen Center, 209 S.W. Barnard St.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

In mid-March, the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to move local elections to November.

As far as the local elections, there are four candidates vying for three trustee spots on the Glen Rose ISD school board with Jason Dillard, Jeff Hansen, Paul Hayes IV and Matt Langford. Dillard is the incumbent.

For Glen Rose City Council, six individuals are running for three spots, while there is a special election for an unexpired term. Richard Vaughn was appointed to that position last year, and this year he’s running against Chip Joslin.

For the other three spots, incumbents Chris Bryant, Julia Douglas and Jack Johnson are looking to retain their spots with Randy Elmore, Kelly Harris and Dennis Moore running for those positions.