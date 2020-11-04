Joslin, Harris, Douglas, Moore to sit on GR City Council; GRISD also fills 3 spots

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After the dust settled on a record-setting Election Day on Tuesday, the Glen Rose City Council will have several new faces.

Chip Joslin will fill the remaining one-year unexpired term left by Rhonda Hawthorne, who resigned last year. Joslin defeated Richard Vaughn, who was appointed last year to fill Hawthorn’s seat until this election.

“Congratulations to all the candidates and a heartfelt thank you to our amazing citizens that are trusting us to work for you,” Joslin said on his Facebook page. “We have a lot of work to do in this city and we will make our town stronger and better.”

Joslin received a total of 572 votes (462 early voting), while Vaughn received 464 (402).

Three at-large positions were available in this election, and Kelly Harris, Dennis Moore and Julia Douglas were elected to fill those seats.

“I would like to thank everyone who encouraged me, supported me and voted for me for Glen Rose City Council,” Harris said on her Facebook page. “I am honored to be able to serve the citizens and this wonderful community. I am available and willing to serve each of you. One City, One County. Let's get to work.”

Harris, who will be holding public office for the first time, received 555 votes (461).

Moore, who was the mayor of Glen Rose from 2013-15 and a city council member from 2011-19, received the most votes in the election at 582 (491).

Douglas was one of three incumbents running for re-election along with Chris Bryant and Jack Johnson, and she was the only one re-elected as she garnered 532 votes (455).

“Thank you everyone for your support and faith in me to continue to serve for you for another term,” she said on her Facebook page. “I look forward to the positive changes for our community that we have in store (over) the next several months. Together, we can make a positive change, one step at a time.”

Bryant received 387 votes (316) and Johnson received 263 (220). Randy Elmore received 220 votes (185).

The results remain unofficial until the Glen Rose City Council canvasses the vote sometime next week.

The Glen Rose ISD School Board will also have two new faces in Jeff Hansen and Matt Langford, while Jason Dillard retained his spot.

A total of four individuals were running for three positions.

Hansen led with 2,712 votes (2,327) and Langford had 2,528 (2,169) and Dillard tallied 2,243 (1,928).

Paul Hayes IV received 1,595 votes (1,369).