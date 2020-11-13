County to hold Christmas Parade on Nov. 28

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Somervell County will officially kick off the Christmas season at the end of the month with a Merry & Bright Lighted Christmas Parade, and one week later, the county will host its first-ever Heritage Christmas at Heritage Park.

“The County is extremely proud to put on the Christmas parade for our community,” said Kelly Harris, Somervell County tourist promotion and economic development director. “None of us are guaranteed a tomorrow and the holidays will hopefully spread some good cheer with the remaining part of 2020. The community excitement has been amazing.”

The parade, which will run from Glen Rose High School to the United Methodist Church, will be held Nov. 28, and Heritage Christmas will be held Dec. 5.

“Having the parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving has added a special tradition for families to add to their Thanksgiving visits,” Harris said. “Visitors from out of town and out of the county have said that our Christmas parade reminds them of the movie ‘Hope Floats.’ I believe it is that smalltown charm and hospitality that many people have never experienced that makes people love our parade.”

Harris said the county waited until after the Fall Festival Finale, Scare on the Square and National Night Out to see what the participation and attitude would be for those events before announcing future events.

“Since there was no July 4 parade nor homecoming parade this year, people are more than ready for this one,” Harris said. “The crowd from the Fall Festival Finale only reinforced the feeling that people want this parade. Everyone I talk to is super excited.”

County officials will continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols to help keep participants and observers safe, like if you’re part of a large group that’s not family to wear and mask and social distance.

“We want the community to enjoy this kickoff to the holidays,” she said. “If you don’t feel comfortable in a larger crowd then there are plenty of spaces along the parade route to watch it.”

The Heritage Christmas will be the county’s first-ever Christmas Market, lighting up Heritage Park and Santa in the Pavilion.

“It will be an awesome drive-thru or walk-thru for families wanting to enjoy Christmas lights,” Harris said. “Different families and organizations have adopted buildings and areas in Heritage Park to decorate. It will be our community’s own winter wonderland.”

There will be a variety of vendors from crafts, gifts and holiday items as well as hot chocolate, popcorn and other food items available for purchase.

“All the smells of Christmas should draw you in,” Harris said.

If you would like to parade entry application or want to be a vendor at the Heritage Christmas, contact Harris at kelly.harris@co.somervell.tx.us.

“The music, lights, Christmas smiles and excitement of children seems to warm even the coldest hearts, and 2020 needs a happy boost to get us to 2021,” Harris said. “Christmas brings about community, and our community has history, heart and hospitality in abundance.”