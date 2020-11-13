SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office weekly report

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Weekly Jail Log

Nov. 2-8

• Villalpando Sanchez, 28, Glen Rose; warrant (Johnson County)

• Barnard, Samuel Lane, 26, Glen Rose; warrant

• Hammett, Chris Mitchell, 52, Somervell County; warrants

• Shaheed, Ameenah Rose, 28, Weatherford; warrant

• Trojanowski, Jamie, 45, Stephenville; sentenced, serving three days - concurrent

• Frye, Piper Minnette, 19, Granbury; warrant

• Cash, Cassandra Lanell, 56, Granbury; criminal trespass

Crashes

Nov. 2

• 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; hit and run

• 100 block of NE Barnard Street, Glen Rose; minor accident

Nov. 3

• 500 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; accident with injury

• 1100 block of CR 411A, Somervell County; minor accident

Nov. 4

• 900 block of Stadium Drive, Glen Rose; minor accident

• 400 block of Mesquite Street, Glen Rose; minor accident

Nov. 5

• 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; hit and run

• 1100 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; minor accident

Fires

Nov. 2

• 100 block of Paluxy Summit Boulevard; brush fire

Nov. 3

• 5800 block of N. Highway 144, structure fire