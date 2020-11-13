Somervell County Sheriff’s Office weekly report
Weekly Jail Log
Nov. 2-8
• Villalpando Sanchez, 28, Glen Rose; warrant (Johnson County)
• Barnard, Samuel Lane, 26, Glen Rose; warrant
• Hammett, Chris Mitchell, 52, Somervell County; warrants
• Shaheed, Ameenah Rose, 28, Weatherford; warrant
• Trojanowski, Jamie, 45, Stephenville; sentenced, serving three days - concurrent
• Frye, Piper Minnette, 19, Granbury; warrant
• Cash, Cassandra Lanell, 56, Granbury; criminal trespass
Crashes
Nov. 2
• 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; hit and run
• 100 block of NE Barnard Street, Glen Rose; minor accident
Nov. 3
• 500 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; accident with injury
• 1100 block of CR 411A, Somervell County; minor accident
Nov. 4
• 900 block of Stadium Drive, Glen Rose; minor accident
• 400 block of Mesquite Street, Glen Rose; minor accident
Nov. 5
• 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; hit and run
• 1100 block of NE Big Bend Trail, Glen Rose; minor accident
Fires
Nov. 2
• 100 block of Paluxy Summit Boulevard; brush fire
Nov. 3
• 5800 block of N. Highway 144, structure fire