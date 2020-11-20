District clamping down on bus card policy

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — When your student returns to class on Dec. 2 after the Thanksgiving break, make sure their bus cards are packed along with their backpacks, homework and lunch.

According to information distributed to parents from the district office, students will not be allowed to board the bus in the afternoon to return home from school if they don’t have their cards.

Last year, the district purchased a tracking system to allow parents and school officials to track the whereabouts of students, and it is clamping down on those who don’t carry them each day.

“The system has been a success for everyone that uses cards to log on and off the bus,” the release states. “However, recently we have had many students not have their cards, and it has become a substantial problem.”

According to the district, students will be allowed on the bus in the morning, but if they don’t have their cards, they will not be allowed on the afternoon route home, and they will have to wait at their respective campus for a parent or guardian to pick them up.

“Please help us keep your child safe on bus routes,” the release reads. “Double-check with your child every morning to make sure they have their bus cards.”

Replacement cards, which take 24 hours to process, can be requested by calling the student’s camp or by calling (254) 898-3917.