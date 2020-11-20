Glen Rose News Briefs

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GRMC offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Glen Rose Medical Center is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and the results will be available within 24 hours.

The event will be held at the Somervell County Expo Center located at 202 Bo Gibbs Blvd. from 9-11 a.m. and again from 4-6 p.m.

Those testing positive will receive a phone call.

To access the test, enter the Expo parking lot on Texas Drive. There, you will be asked to complete a short questionnaire. GRMC is asking participants to wear a mask or face covering.

For questions, contact Lisa Andersen at 817-980-3129.

GRISD hosting reception for Rotan

Glen Rose ISD is hosting a retirement reception for superintendent Wayne Rotan on Monday, Dec. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at Tiger Arena.

While attending, please follow GRISD protocols with face covering and social distancing.

Free eye exams available

Stellar Vision in Granbury is offering free eye exams for individuals who are uninsured on Friday, Dec. 4 from 9-4 p.m

Stellar Vision is asking for a toy donation of $20 or more in exchange for the exam

Interested individuals can call 817-964-3455 to make an appointment.

Christmas Tree Lighting

The Glen Rose Convention & Visitors Bureau will be lighting the Christmas tree in the Downtown Square on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. Glen Rose Mayor Pam Miller will light the tree.

Individuals are invited to bring an ornament to add to the tree that represents their families.

Per CDC guidelines, please keep six feet of social distance, and wear a mask when social distancing is not feasible.

For more information, please call the Glen Rose Convention & Visitors Bureau at 254-897-3081.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday on the Square

Downtown merchants are hosting "Christmas on the Square" on Friday, Nov. 27 (Black Friday) and Saturday, Nov. 28 (Small Business Saturday) from 10-7 p.m. each day.

They will be offering holiday sales, treats and eats.