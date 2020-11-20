Glen Rose Public Safety Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

Nov. 11-16

• Delagarza, Daniel, 20, Glen Rose; warrant

• Tagg, Micheal Shane, 49, Alvarado; possession of marijuana

• Ramirez, Stacy Marie, 34, Glen Rose; warrant

• Burkham, Christopher, 46, Mansfield; terroristic threat

• Smith, Dale Edward, 36, Weatherford; warrant

• Martinez, Paula Ann, 63, Dallas; possession of a controlled substance

• Mier, Mauricio, 38, Fort Worth; driving while intoxicated

• Eisenmenger, Fletcher, 70, Mineola; warrants

• Via, Eric Anthony, 39, Carrolton; driving with invalid license

Crashes

Nov. 8-14

Nov. 8

• 200 block of Second Street; hit and run

• 3800 block of N. State Highway 144; minor accident

Somervell County Fire Department

Nov. 8-14

• 200 block of Live Oak Street; report fire

Glen Rose Police Department

October Reports

Oct. 5

• Assisted on DWI arrest at Barnard and Vernon Street

• Reckless driver from Johnson County

Oct. 6

• Suspicious person at Heritage Park

Oct. 9

• Met with complainant concerning harassment

Oct. 13

• Suspicious person on College Street

• Investigation of theft on Texas Drive

Oct. 15

• Met with individuals on child custody issue

Oct. 16

• Code enforcement with business on the Square

• Verbal dispute on the Square

• Accident at Highway 67 and 144 S. (NE Barnard Street)

Oct. 24

• Assisted with funeral escort

Oct. 27

• 911 Hang up at Prosperity Bank

Oct. 29

• Fraud report

• Citations: 78

• Written warnings: 17

• Verbal warnings, school zones: 6

Glen Rose Animal Shelter

October Report

• Total animals brought in - cat: 17

• Total animals brought in - dog: 8

• Total animals brought in - fox: 1

• Total animals brought in - opossum: 1

• Total animals brought in - raccoon: 1

• Total animals brought in - 28

• Total animals adopted - cat: 3

• Total animals adopted - dog: 1

• Total animals euthanized - 15 (cats)

• Total animals euthanized - 1 (dogs)

• Total animals euthanized - 1 (fox)

• Total animals released to wild - opossum: 1

• Total animals released to wild - raccoon: 1

• Total animals reclaimed - 5 (dogs)

• Total animals transferred out - 2 (dogs)