Glen Rose Public Safety Report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Jail Log
Nov. 11-16
• Delagarza, Daniel, 20, Glen Rose; warrant
• Tagg, Micheal Shane, 49, Alvarado; possession of marijuana
• Ramirez, Stacy Marie, 34, Glen Rose; warrant
• Burkham, Christopher, 46, Mansfield; terroristic threat
• Smith, Dale Edward, 36, Weatherford; warrant
• Martinez, Paula Ann, 63, Dallas; possession of a controlled substance
• Mier, Mauricio, 38, Fort Worth; driving while intoxicated
• Eisenmenger, Fletcher, 70, Mineola; warrants
• Via, Eric Anthony, 39, Carrolton; driving with invalid license
Crashes
Nov. 8-14
Nov. 8
• 200 block of Second Street; hit and run
• 3800 block of N. State Highway 144; minor accident
Somervell County Fire Department
Nov. 8-14
• 200 block of Live Oak Street; report fire
Glen Rose Police Department
October Reports
Oct. 5
• Assisted on DWI arrest at Barnard and Vernon Street
• Reckless driver from Johnson County
Oct. 6
• Suspicious person at Heritage Park
Oct. 9
• Met with complainant concerning harassment
Oct. 13
• Suspicious person on College Street
• Investigation of theft on Texas Drive
Oct. 15
• Met with individuals on child custody issue
Oct. 16
• Code enforcement with business on the Square
• Verbal dispute on the Square
• Accident at Highway 67 and 144 S. (NE Barnard Street)
Oct. 24
• Assisted with funeral escort
Oct. 27
• 911 Hang up at Prosperity Bank
Oct. 29
• Fraud report
• Citations: 78
• Written warnings: 17
• Verbal warnings, school zones: 6
Glen Rose Animal Shelter
October Report
• Total animals brought in - cat: 17
• Total animals brought in - dog: 8
• Total animals brought in - fox: 1
• Total animals brought in - opossum: 1
• Total animals brought in - raccoon: 1
• Total animals brought in - 28
• Total animals adopted - cat: 3
• Total animals adopted - dog: 1
• Total animals euthanized - 15 (cats)
• Total animals euthanized - 1 (dogs)
• Total animals euthanized - 1 (fox)
• Total animals released to wild - opossum: 1
• Total animals released to wild - raccoon: 1
• Total animals reclaimed - 5 (dogs)
• Total animals transferred out - 2 (dogs)