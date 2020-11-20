GRISD to take 2 virtual learning days after Thanksgiving break

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Following their week off for the Thanksgiving Break, students in Glen Rose ISD will have two days of virtual learning before returning to the classroom, the district announced on its website early this week.

“Most positive test results have come after holidays and three-day weekends,” Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Wayne Rotan said. “We feel like with the week break, there's gonna be a lot of families traveling, and with the two additional virtual days if somebody was exposed on Thanksgiving Day, that would give them five days for symptoms to develop.”

Students will have virtually learning days on Nov. 30-Dec. 1. In-person learning will resume Dec. 2. Meals will also be provided for all students during virtual learning. Please keep an eye on the district’s website for pick-up times and locations.

“We ask that anyone experiencing symptoms to stay at home,” Rotan said.

He said the district is in the process of identifying those students who do not have internet access at home, and they will provide them with a mobile hot-spot to facilitate learning.

“In some of the rural areas, it’s difficult to have reliable high-speed internet,” he said.

Students can make a request for a jet pack at www.grisd.net.

As of Wednesday, there were 35 cases of COVID-19 involving students across all campuses and six among active staff, and just last week there were 41. There are a total of 24 cases at the high school (20 students, 4 staff).

Should there be an increased uptick, Rotan said decisions on continued virtual learning will be addressed on a campus-by-campus basis.

“Right now, our main concern is in the high school ages is where most of it seems to be happening,” he said.