Tiger Pride Band earns Division 1 Ranking at Area Competition

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tiger Pride Band recorded another prestigious feather in their caps by earning a Division 1 Rating last Saturday in the UIL Class 4A Region Marching Band Competition in Springtown.

“The staff is extremely proud of the rating and of the dedicated work the students have put into the program,” said Glen Rose Band Director Ray Portillo. “We have high expectations for our students here in Glen Rose. I am very proud of all of these students, not only are they in band, but many of them are involved in many of the other outstanding programs in our school.”

But for the band, the hard work will continue as it will compete at the UIL Area Competition on Dec. 5 in Buda, Texas.

“We will continue to work every chance we get to improve our performance,” Portillo said. “The challenge is adjusting our tuning in the colder weather we endure in the morning hours. Our student leaders help run scheduled sectionals throughout the week. We could not do this without their leadership. We have some outstanding students in the roles of drum majors and section leaders.”

The ranking was just a little sweeter for the Portillo and the band with what they have had to work around with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the unusual obstacles we encounter navigating to ensure the safety and health of our students, having the opportunity to perform means a lot to this program,” he said. “The rating is very important to us, but not as important as each individual involved in making the Tiger Pride Band what it is. They are the ones who carry the stress of the performance and did an outstanding job at this past week’s contest.”

At Area, the Tiger Pride Marching Band will be competing for a spot in the UIL State Marching Band Competition to be held Monday, Dec. 14, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.