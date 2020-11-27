GRHS grad speaks to Lions Club about career

Submitted to the Reporter

On Nov. 18, Collin Lane and Grant Phifer of the Manhattan Construction Company gave a program to the Glen Rose Lions on their experiences in working on the Globe Life Field project (home of the Texas Rangers).

Both were project managers on the $1 billion construction project of Globe Life Field, and they shared the trials, tribulations, and satisfactions of working on such a giant, one-of-a-kind project.

They encouraged everyone to visit the stadium as it received great reviews by those lucky enough to attend the World Series.

Lane is a graduate of Glen Rose High School and the Construction Science program at Texas A&M University.