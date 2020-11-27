Library Box available outside Papa’s Pantry

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Beta Mu Delta, a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, is making to possible for children in Somervell County to have an additional way to enjoy books and reading by donating and continually supplying a Library Box at Papa’s Pantry.

“Those in need can go there on Tuesdays for food and Papa’s Pantry will make it a one-stop for families to also get some books for the children,” said Ymke Condy, a chapter member. “It is a safe and enclosed location and free from the elements that may damage the books.”

The Box was placed at Papa’s Pantry on Tuesday, and children can pick up a book. There is no expectation of returning it, and like Condy, they can explore the world.

“I love reading, and reading has taken me all over the world — figuratively,” she said. “My children used to read books until they could recite every word verbatim. Books also open a child’s mind to a beautiful, big world out there. If we can make just one child happy and unlock a love for reading, we have accomplished much. We believe reading is the key to unlock dreams of knowledge and purpose.”

Beta Sigma Phi is a non-academic organization with more than 200,000 members in the United States, Canada and 30 other countries. It was established in 1931 for social, cultural and civic needs.

“We try to choose at least one benefit each year and by sharing books, it is both educational and for the love of reading,” Condy said.

John Wells, owner of Paluxy Cabins and husband of chapter president Karen Wells, built the box. They gave him pictures of what they had in mind, and he “did an excellent job to build it,” Condy said.

Condy said the reaction from the community has been great and they have already received many books.

“This is why it is a long-term commitment to our sorority because we will have to make sure there is always a supply,” she said. “We’ll keep the overflow of books in storage to keep the little library full. We will welcome more donations of children books.”

Anyone interested in donating books can contact Condy at Quad J Realty on Highway 67 in Glen Rose.