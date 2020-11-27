Optimist Clubs names November students of the month

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — It turned out to be a family affair when the Glen Rose Optimist Club handed out its awards for the month of November.

Glen Rose seniors Ashlynn and Blake Perry, who are twins, were honored as the Glen Rose High School Optimist Club Students of the Month, while Carly Wright and Conner Jaquess were honored at the Glen Rose Junior High Optimist Club Students of the Month.

Wright is a member of NJHS, a member of the A-B honor roll, and she is taking two high school credit classes. She is also involved in athletics (volleyball, basketball and track) and she is also involved with the FAA.

Jaquess is a straight-A student and is taking all honors classes and 10th-grade math. He also likes to participate in science fairs where he has won several awards.

Ashlynn has a GPA of 3.89 and has received awards for being a top student in dual credit chemistry, dual credit history, dual credit English III and she was part of varsity choir her junior year. She is currently the FCCLA president and student body vice president.

She will graduate with 60 college credit hours.

Blake Perry currently holds a 3.64 GPA and is taking dual credit western civilization, dual credit U.S. history, dual credit algebra and statistics and dual credit English. He earned first chair at Regional Choir and was State Solo and Ensemble as a sophomore and junior.

He is also a member of the Glen Rose golf team.

He will graduate with 26 college credit hours.