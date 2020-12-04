Glen Rose News Briefs

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

Free eye exams available Friday

Stellar Vision in Granbury is offering free eye exams for individuals who are uninsured Friday, Dec. 4 from 9-4 p.m.

Stellar Vision is asking for a toy donation of $20 or more in exchange for the exam.

Interested individuals can call (817) 964-3455 to make an appointment.

Carter Blood Drive at GRMC on Friday

The Carter BloodCare bus will be at Glen Rose Medical Center Friday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carter BloodCare is in short supply and is in need of donations.

Please wear a face covering when donating.

Free day at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

Saturday, Dec. 5, is Somervell County Free Day at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.

Individuals who can provide proof of residence or employment in Somervell County will be admitted at no cost and will be given a free cup of food.

Please bring two cans of food or nonperishable food items per person for the Somervell County Food Bank.

Face-covering are required if you get out at the front gate or at the Overlook.

Santa’s Soda Shop Christmas is Saturday

Shoo-Fly Soda Shop in the Downtown Square will be hosting Santa’s Soda Shot Christmas on Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Santa will be making an appearance from 6-8 p.m.

In addition, Shoo-Fly is also collecting non-perishable items that benefit Papa’s Pantry in Glen Rose.

Team Roping at the Expo Center

The Somervell County Expo Center will play host to the Las Vegas Stars Team roping event through Dec. 13.

In addition to the team roping event, there will be several equine events along with a western wear expo and art expo.

For more info, log on to www.risingstarsevents.org.

Christmas at Heritage Park is Saturday

The Heritage Christmas will be the county’s first-ever Christmas Market, lighting up Heritage Park and Santa in the Pavilion on Saturday.

There will be a variety of vendors from crafts, gifts and holiday items as well as hot chocolate, popcorn and other food items available for purchase.

GRISD hosting reception for Rotan is Dec. 7

Glen Rose ISD is hosting a retirement reception for superintendent Wayne Rotan on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Tiger Arena.

While attending, please follow GRISD protocols with face covering and social distancing.

Stocking stuffers needed

Goetz Physical Culture Center is accepting donations for stocking stuffers for the Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center.

Each child ages 2-18 served by the organization will receive a stocking, and items are needed to fill those needs.

Please drop off any donations to the gym located at 806 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Rose no later than Monday, Dec. 7.

Contact the gym at (817) 269-0888 for more information.

Additional holiday events in Glen Rose

• Saturday, Dec. 5: Dinosaur Valley RV Park Drive-thru

• Saturday, Dec. 5: “The Joyous Nutcracker” at Texas Amphitheater

• Saturday, Dec. 12: “The Promise of Christmas” at Texas Amphitheater

• Saturday, Dec. 19: Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, Somervell County Expo Center