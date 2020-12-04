Many Mansions provides hope, assistance for single mothers

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Many Mansions founders Michael and Molly Williams lived the cruel battle. For a time, Michael and his siblings were raised by a single mother, and Molly was a single mom.

“We’re familiar with the struggle they go through in just trying to survive every day, and trying to do everything on their own in being mom and dad to the kids,” Molly Williams said. “We want to be somebody who can bring hope in this season of their lives.”

In September of 2018, the Williams’, who had been assisting in the ministry at Stonewater Church at the time, founded the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Many Mansions, and it has used the scripture James 1:27 as its blueprint “to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

“The widows and orphans of our age seem to be single moms, moms who have been abandoned,” Michael Williams said.

Many Mansions is currently serving Somervell, Hood and Johnson counties.

“We know how it is to be in a situation where you need help, and that’s why it’s near in us,” Molly Williams said. “We get to be God’s hands and feet.”

The organization and its board of directors will help single mothers with financial assistance, job training, unforeseen emergencies and more. Ninety-eight percent of all donations go to areas of need like housing and furnishings; mentoring; automotive issues; orphan care; legal assistance; appliances; and pivot partners.

“We knew we couldn’t everything because we’re such a small organization and just getting started,” Michael Williams said. “There were a lot of existing charities and ministries that were doing a great job, so we partnered with them and sent them support.”

People interested in donating can visit www.many-mansions.org and make a one-time donation or sign up for monthly donations. Those needing assistance can also apply at the same site.

“A lot of these single moms isolate, and they get quiet and they are in such a silent struggle. When you finally get them to say they can use some help, it’s really awesome to use God’s resources to get them over a hump or to see some hope.”

How to contact Many Mansions

• Website: http://many-mansions.org/

• Phone: (817) 798-1341

• Email: amanda@many-mansions.org

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/manymansionsforsinglemoms/