SCSO doing its part to thwart porch pirates

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Worried about porch pirates taking the merry out of your Christmas?

For the second straight year, the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office is making it possible to have your packages delivered to its office in an effort to prevent theft.

“A representative of the sheriff’s office will accept the packages and secure them until residents are able to pick up the items,” the SCSO Facebook page states.

For the month of December, residents can have their packages sent to the SCSO office at 750 E. Gibbs in Glen Rose (76043). Once an order is placed, residents are asked to contact Katy Linnabery at katy.linnabery@co.somervell.tx.us to let her know a package is on its way, and once it is delivered, she will let you know it arrived and residents can schedule a pick-up time.

The SCSO is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Additionally, on Tuesday and Thursday, pick-up hours will be extended to 8 p.m.

To pick up a package, residents must present a government-issued photo ID as well as proof of purchase. If the package is addressed to a child, proof of guardianship or a child identification must be presented by the parent or guardian.

The SCSO asks that you limited deliveries to packages less than 50 pounds, and the SCSO will not be responsible for any damaged packages that may be delivered to the office.

For more information, email Linnaberry with any questions.