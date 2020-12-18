Brown withdraws name for GRISD position

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — It’s back to the drawing board for the Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees in a search for a replacement for retiring superintendent G. Wayne Rotan.

David Brown, Ph.D., superintendent of Van Alystne ISD, let the district know last week that he was withdrawing his name as the lone finalist for the position.

“At this time, GRISD will continue its search from the current pool of applicants,” Glen Rose ISD Board President Jason Dillard said. “The GRISD board will work diligently to revive its search for the next superintendent.”

According to a district release, Rotan, who was set to retire Thursday, will continue to fill the position until his replacement is hired.

“I would like to thank the Glen Rose board for taking the time to discuss this opportunity with me and my family. However, after deep conversation and prayer, our family decided it was best for us to remain at our current location. I wish the best for the Glen Rose Tigers,” Brown said.

The GRISD board was sent to vote on hiring Brown last Thursday after the law-mandated 21-day waiting period after he was named the lone finalist.

There were 83 applicants after the job closed the first time.