Somervell County Public Safety Report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Jail Log
Dec. 8-13
• Ford, Travis Don, 54, Houston; driving without license
• Burns, Terrin Ondray, 26, Waco; warrant
• Barker, Derek, 25, DeLeon; warrant (Hill)
• Habluetzel, Crysta Lynn, 26, Glen Rose; warrants (Somervell)
• Hernandez, David, 37, Glen Rose; Serving 10-day sentence
Crash Report
Dec. 6-12
• Dec. 6: 2600 block of North SH144; accident with injury
• Dec. 7: 5000 block of US Hwy 67; minor accident
• Dec. 8: 3900 block of CR 1004; accident with injury
• Dec. 8: 3500 block of CR 411; minor accident
• Dec. 9: Mary Lynn/SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• Dec. 10: 200 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• Dec. 10: 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• Dec. 10: 1200 block of N FM 199; minor accident
• Dec. 11: 1200 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury
• Dec. 11: CR 1004/US away 67; minor accident
Somervell County Fire Department
Fire Report
Dec. 7-13
• Dec. 7: 2600 block of CR 412; vehicle fire
Glen Rose Police Department
November Report
• Nov. 2: Verbal dispute on Stadium Drive
• Nov. 3: Suspicious person in David’s Supermarket parking lot
• Nov. 13: Funeral escort
• Nov. 18: Investigated an assault
• Nov. 24: Transported elderly subject to Huguely Hospital
Citations: 81
Written Warning: 2
Verbal Warnings, School Zones: 5
Glen Rose Animal Shelter
November Report
Animals brought in
• Buzzard, 1
• Cat, 20
• Deer, 1
• Dog, 10
• Fox, 2
• Opossum, 5
• Raccoon, 9
• Skunk, 2
• Squirrel, 6
Total animals brought in: 56
Total animals adopted
• Cat, 7
• Dog, 2
Total animals adopted: 9
Animals dead on arrival
• Buzzard, 1
• Cat, 3
• Deer, 1
• Opossum, 2
• Raccoon, 2
• Squirrel, 6
Total animals died on shelter
• Cat, 2
Total animals euthanized at shelter
• Cat, 2
• Dog, 3
• Fox, 2
Total animals euthanized: 7
Total animals released to wild
• Opossum, 3
• Raccoon, 7
• Skunk, 2
Total animals released to wild: 12
Total animals transferred out
• Cat, 2
• Dog, 6
Total animals transferred out: 8
Total animals out: 53