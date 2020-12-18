SUBSCRIBE NOW
Somervell County Public Safety Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

Dec. 8-13

• Ford, Travis Don, 54, Houston; driving without license

• Burns, Terrin Ondray, 26, Waco; warrant

• Barker, Derek, 25, DeLeon; warrant (Hill)

• Habluetzel, Crysta Lynn, 26, Glen Rose; warrants (Somervell)

• Hernandez, David, 37, Glen Rose; Serving 10-day sentence

Crash Report

Dec. 6-12

• Dec. 6: 2600 block of North SH144; accident with injury

• Dec. 7: 5000 block of US Hwy 67; minor accident

• Dec. 8: 3900 block of CR 1004; accident with injury

• Dec. 8: 3500 block of CR 411; minor accident

• Dec. 9: Mary Lynn/SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Dec. 10: 200 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Dec. 10: 400 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Dec. 10: 1200 block of N FM 199; minor accident

• Dec. 11: 1200 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury

• Dec. 11: CR 1004/US away 67; minor accident

Somervell County Fire Department

Fire Report

Dec. 7-13

• Dec. 7: 2600 block of CR 412; vehicle fire

Glen Rose Police Department

November Report

• Nov. 2: Verbal dispute on Stadium Drive

• Nov. 3: Suspicious person in David’s Supermarket parking lot

• Nov. 13: Funeral escort

• Nov. 18: Investigated an assault

• Nov. 24: Transported elderly subject to Huguely Hospital

Citations: 81

Written Warning: 2

Verbal Warnings, School Zones: 5

Glen Rose Animal Shelter

November Report

Animals brought in

• Buzzard, 1

• Cat, 20

• Deer, 1

• Dog, 10

• Fox, 2

• Opossum, 5

• Raccoon, 9

• Skunk, 2

• Squirrel, 6

Total animals brought in: 56

Total animals adopted

• Cat, 7

• Dog, 2

Total animals adopted: 9

Animals dead on arrival

• Buzzard, 1

• Cat, 3

• Deer, 1

• Opossum, 2

• Raccoon, 2

• Squirrel, 6

Total animals died on shelter

• Cat, 2

Total animals euthanized at shelter

• Cat, 2

• Dog, 3

• Fox, 2

Total animals euthanized: 7

Total animals released to wild

• Opossum, 3

• Raccoon, 7

• Skunk, 2

Total animals released to wild: 12

Total animals transferred out

• Cat, 2

• Dog, 6

Total animals transferred out: 8

Total animals out: 53