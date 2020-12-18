Tiger Pride Band setting high aim for 2021

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the first time since 2016, the Glen Rose Tiger Pride Band reached the UIL Area Marching Contest, and they did not disappoint.

“The performance the kids put on at area contest gave me a higher sense of appreciation for everything they have and continue to do to represent our school and community at the highest level,” said Glen Rose band director Ray Portillo.

At the competition held in Buda, Texas, early this month, the Tiger Pride Band placed 13th out of 26 bands.

“The kids have worked very hard the last two years to get us back up to this level. The kids were nervous, but at the same time very confident in what they had to do,” Portillo said. “We wanted them to go out and really enjoy the moment, and they were all able to do that very thing. They left everything on the field that night.”

Now, the Tiger Pride Band is setting its sights on next year. Portillo said the UIL has decided to allow Class 4A band to compete again next year. Class 2A, 4A and 6A compete in even-numbered years, but the UIL has made an exception for 2021.

“The band definitely has a desire to get to the state level. What is amazing to me is how they rebound and come back a little stronger each season,” Portillo said. “The idea of being at state is something everyone wants. It’s the work that everyone does that gets us there.”

And according to Portillo, the work to return begins now.

“Going into the spring, our year is far from over and our band is continuing to meet the demands of the program’s expectations,” Portillo said. “This season and the COVID situation helped create stronger individual performers. This marching season has helped us develop strong leaders and has boosted each individual’s confidence to a point at which they don’t work to perform, they work to perfect.”

With its accomplishments in 2020, the bar has now been raised for 2021, Portillo said.

“The band is turning a major corner and working smarter and pushing ourselves harder has become a culture in our organization,” he said. “It’s exciting to see the kids at this level. They all know we need to put this same desire in concert season this spring and see it as an opportunity to improve as musicians for next fall.”