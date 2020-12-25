Somervell County Public Safety Report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Jail Log
Dec. 14-20
• Lawson, Chad Eugene, 40, Granbury; warrants (Hood, Travis)
• Thompson, Brian Lane, 19, Lewisville; warrant
• Bennett, Corey Jamal, 31, Arlington; warrant (Hood)
• Wise, Donald Lansing Jr., Arlington; warrant
• Kelley, Johnny Adam, 20, Glen Rose; warrants (Somervell)
• Beck, Ira L., 37, Sterling, AK; assault
• Stanley, George, 54, Rainbow; warrant (Johnson), assault, interfere with arrest
– Crash Report
Dec. 14-20
• Dec. 14: 4700 block of FM 205; hit and run
• Dec. 14: 2400 block of North State Highway 144; accident with injury
• Dec. 15: 3700 block of West Highway 67; minor accident
• Dec. 16: N. State Highway 144/N FM 200; accident with injury
• Dec. 17: 900 block of Stadium Drive; minor accident
• Dec. 19: 6100 block of CR 2013; minor accident
– Somervell County Fire Department
Fire Report
Dec. 14-20
• No fires reported