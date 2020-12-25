SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Somervell County Public Safety Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

Dec. 14-20

• Lawson, Chad Eugene, 40, Granbury; warrants (Hood, Travis)

• Thompson, Brian Lane, 19, Lewisville; warrant

• Bennett, Corey Jamal, 31, Arlington; warrant (Hood)

• Wise, Donald Lansing Jr., Arlington; warrant

• Kelley, Johnny Adam, 20, Glen Rose; warrants (Somervell)

• Beck, Ira L., 37, Sterling, AK; assault

• Stanley, George, 54, Rainbow; warrant (Johnson), assault, interfere with arrest

– Crash Report

Dec. 14-20

• Dec. 14: 4700 block of FM 205; hit and run

• Dec. 14: 2400 block of North State Highway 144; accident with injury

• Dec. 15: 3700 block of West Highway 67; minor accident

• Dec. 16: N. State Highway 144/N FM 200; accident with injury

• Dec. 17: 900 block of Stadium Drive; minor accident

• Dec. 19: 6100 block of CR 2013; minor accident

– Somervell County Fire Department

Fire Report

Dec. 14-20

• No fires reported