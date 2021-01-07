Somervell County officials sworn in

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Eight individuals were sworn in to their Somervell County positions just before the new year, on New Year’s Day or the first work day following by Judge Danny Chambers.

Somervell County Sheriff Alan West, who beat Tony Yocham in the March primary election, was sworn in just before midnight on Dec. 31.

Republican Jeff Harris, who beat out Tonya Sims in the July run-off election, was sworn in as the County Commissioner for Precinct 1 on New Year’s Day, while Republican Tammy Ray, who beat Lisa Andersen in the July run-off election, was sworn in as the County Commissioner for Precinct 3. Harris and Ray ran unopposed in the November election.

Also sworn in on New Year’s Day were Mike Reynolds, Constable for Precinct 1-2, and Neal Bieler, Constable for Precinct 3-4.

Andy Lucas (County Attorney), Virginia Dickson (District Clerk) and April Gore (County Tax Assessor-Collector) were sworn in on Monday morning.