Glen Rose News Briefs

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Registration now open for youth baseball, softball

The Glen Rose Youth Baseball and Softball Association is now accepting online registrations at ww.quickscores.com/gryba for the 2021 season that begins on March 26.

The cost is $85, and available league divisions are 4U, 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.

For more information, contact Melanie Starkey at 254-349-5800.

McAngus to offer orthopedic services in Pecan Plantation

The Glen Rose Medical Center recently announced that Dr. Jill McAngus will be offering orthopedic services at the Specialty Clinic in Pecan Plantation.

She will see patients the first Tuesday of each month from 1-4 p.m. beginning Feb. 16.

To schedule an appointment, please contact Cross Timbers Orthopedics at 254-965-2663.

Kickstart My Heart is Feb. 27

Registration is now open for Kickstart My Heart benefit race that will be held Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Glen Rose Medical Center.

Racers can sign up for the $25 event at racedayeventservices.com.

The race is being held in memory of Hayley Cary Darnell and proceeds will benefit the Roger E. Marks Healthcare Foundation.

For more information contact Lisa Andersen at 817-980-3129.

GR Chamber luncheon is Jan. 21

The Glen Rose Chamber of Commerce will hold its January Luncheon at Barnard’s Mill on Jan. 21 at 12 p.m.

There is no cost, but you must RSVP to the Chamber at (254) 897-2286.

Bring your business cars and be ready for good food and networking opportunities.

Soccer sign-ups now being taken

The Glen Rose Soccer Association is now accepting registrations for the 2021 spring soccer season, and registrations will be taken through Jan. 28.

Individuals can register at www.glenrosesoccer.net or you can register in person at Sundown Subs on Jan. 23 from 9-12 p.m. or Jan. 28 from 4-8 p.m.

Coed U4-U5, $50; Coed U6-U7, $85; boys and girls U8, $85; boys and girls U9-U10, $95; boy and girls U11-U12, $105; boys and girls U13, U14, U15, U16, $110.

U8-U14 will start play March 6 and U16 will start March 27.