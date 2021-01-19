Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Log, Jan. 5-12

• Bomar, Jake Wayne, 25, Stephenville; warrant (Somervell County)

• Roper, Jeffery Scott, 48, Glen Rose; accident involving damage to vehicle great than $200; driving without license

• Delgado, Juan Carlos, 35, Glen Rose; public intoxication

• Linch, Darla Kay, 52, Glen Rose; public intoxication

• Bentley, Rachel Lynn, 33, Granbury; public intoxication

• Rios, Jesus, 30, Glen Rose; disorderly conduct

• Miller, Anthony Kip, 54, Hico; disorderly conduct

• Huber, Denise K., 61, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Carter, Dayton Cole, 23, Granbury; possession of a controlled substance; felony warrant (Somervell County); warrant (Ellis County)

• Morales, Alejandro, 44, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Mandrell, Jonathan Lee, 35, Sanger; criminal trespass

• Oxley, Ethan John, 24, Pampa; service 58 days - consecutive

• Berger, Jordan Charles, 32, Crowley; warrants (Somervell County)

• Arroyos, David, 71, Glen Rose; unlawful carrying of a weapon; driving while intoxicated

Crash Report

• Jan. 4: 3300 block of CR 302; accident with injury

• Jan. 5: 600 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Jan. 6: 1000 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Jan. 6: 1300 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

• Jan. 7: 3000 block of North FM 56; accident with injury

• Jan. 8: 100 block of NE Barnard Street; hit and run

• Jan. 8: 2600 block of North SH 144; accident with injury

• Jan. 9: South Gaither Street/NE Barnard Street; minor accident

Somervell County Fire Department

Fire Log

• Jan. 7: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; unknown fire

• Jan. 9: 1400 block of CR 425; brush fire

Glen Rose Police Department

December Reports

• Dec. 6

- arrest of female subject for driving while license invalid

- arrest of male subject for Somervell County warrant

• Dec. 8

- CPS field interview

- suspicious person by Beck Field and school area

• Dec. 10

- minor accident in parking lot of Dollar General

- accident at Hwy 67 and Live Oak Street

- arrest of female subject for Somervell County warrant

• Dec. 11

- responded with sheriff’s office to domestic dispute on 144 S

• Dec. 14

- had junk vehicle removed off of Spanish Oak Trail

- CPS case

- responded to a fight on English Street

• Dec. 15

- CPS field interview

- out with CPS

- dog attacking another dog on Webster Street

• Dec. 18

- arrest of male subject for driving while intoxicated

- Interview at Children’s Advocacy Center in Granbury

• Dec. 28

- respond to dog at large complaint with animal control

- arrest of male subject on Somervell County warrant

59 citations; 9 written warnings

Glen Rose Animal Shelter

December Report

• Cats brought in: 6

• Dogs brought in: 12

• Cats adopted: 3

• Dogs adopted: 1

• Cats euthanized: 7

• Dogs euthanized: 3

• Cats transferred out: 2

• Dogs transferred out: 5

• Total animals out: 22