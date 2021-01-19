Somervell County public safety report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest Log, Jan. 5-12
• Bomar, Jake Wayne, 25, Stephenville; warrant (Somervell County)
• Roper, Jeffery Scott, 48, Glen Rose; accident involving damage to vehicle great than $200; driving without license
• Delgado, Juan Carlos, 35, Glen Rose; public intoxication
• Linch, Darla Kay, 52, Glen Rose; public intoxication
• Bentley, Rachel Lynn, 33, Granbury; public intoxication
• Rios, Jesus, 30, Glen Rose; disorderly conduct
• Miller, Anthony Kip, 54, Hico; disorderly conduct
• Huber, Denise K., 61, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
• Carter, Dayton Cole, 23, Granbury; possession of a controlled substance; felony warrant (Somervell County); warrant (Ellis County)
• Morales, Alejandro, 44, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
• Mandrell, Jonathan Lee, 35, Sanger; criminal trespass
• Oxley, Ethan John, 24, Pampa; service 58 days - consecutive
• Berger, Jordan Charles, 32, Crowley; warrants (Somervell County)
• Arroyos, David, 71, Glen Rose; unlawful carrying of a weapon; driving while intoxicated
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Crash Report
• Jan. 4: 3300 block of CR 302; accident with injury
• Jan. 5: 600 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• Jan. 6: 1000 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• Jan. 6: 1300 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
• Jan. 7: 3000 block of North FM 56; accident with injury
• Jan. 8: 100 block of NE Barnard Street; hit and run
• Jan. 8: 2600 block of North SH 144; accident with injury
• Jan. 9: South Gaither Street/NE Barnard Street; minor accident
Somervell County Fire Department
Fire Log
• Jan. 7: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; unknown fire
• Jan. 9: 1400 block of CR 425; brush fire
Glen Rose Police Department
December Reports
• Dec. 6
- arrest of female subject for driving while license invalid
- arrest of male subject for Somervell County warrant
• Dec. 8
- CPS field interview
- suspicious person by Beck Field and school area
• Dec. 10
- minor accident in parking lot of Dollar General
- accident at Hwy 67 and Live Oak Street
- arrest of female subject for Somervell County warrant
• Dec. 11
- responded with sheriff’s office to domestic dispute on 144 S
• Dec. 14
- had junk vehicle removed off of Spanish Oak Trail
- CPS case
- responded to a fight on English Street
• Dec. 15
- CPS field interview
- out with CPS
- dog attacking another dog on Webster Street
• Dec. 18
- arrest of male subject for driving while intoxicated
- Interview at Children’s Advocacy Center in Granbury
• Dec. 28
- respond to dog at large complaint with animal control
- arrest of male subject on Somervell County warrant
59 citations; 9 written warnings
Glen Rose Animal Shelter
December Report
• Cats brought in: 6
• Dogs brought in: 12
• Cats adopted: 3
• Dogs adopted: 1
• Cats euthanized: 7
• Dogs euthanized: 3
• Cats transferred out: 2
• Dogs transferred out: 5
• Total animals out: 22