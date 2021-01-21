Deadline to sign up for bulky waste collection is noon Friday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose residents will have until noon Friday to sign up to participate in the City of Glen Rose’s curbside collection of bulky items.

In order to participate, residents must call City Hall at 254-897-2272 and provide their name, address, phone number and list of items they are planning to set out for collection.

Residents who sign up may set out furniture or appliances, such as chairs, tables, televisions, water heaters, washers and dryers, etc., as well as other items like old clothing and boxes or any refuse or waste that would normally be associated with maintaining a residence.

If you’re leaving out bagged grass trimmings, leaves and other yard debris, it may not be placed in anything bigger than a 30-gallon trash bag. All brush must be bundled and must be no longer than 4 feet long and 3 feet in diameter.

Anything containing gaseous refrigerants, demolition or remodeling materials (lumber, Sheetrock, shingles, tires, etc.) will not be accepted.

Participating residents must have their items placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, and depending on how many people participate, city officials said it may take up to a week for it to be collected.