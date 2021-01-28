Glen Rose News in Brief

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Blood Drive Friday

The Carter BloodCare bus will be at the Glen Rose Medical Center from 9:3-3:30 on Friday, Jan. 29.

Interested participants can sign up for a slot at carterbloodcare.org.

For more information, contact Lisa Andersen at 254-297-2215 ext. 441

Crawfish Boil at Oakdale

Oakdale RV Resort and Motor Court is hosting a crawfish boil on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $25 each. Parking is $5 and there is a $5 BOYB cooler fee. Food will be provided by Grill 214, and Zak Webb will provide live entertainment from 2-4 p.m.

Simple Simon’s Pizza to Reopen in February

Simple Simon’s Pizza announced on its Facebook page last week that it will reopen on Feb. 10. It will be open from 11-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-9 p.m. on Sunday.

The popular pizza joint located on Highway 67 burned down in two fires on consecutive days in June 2019.

Valentine’s at Barnard’s

Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 for $50 per person. The ticket includes dinner, tour of the newly renovated Mill and art gallery.

Seating is limited. Purchase tickets at www.barnardsmill.org.

Passover at The Promise

The Promise-Glen Rose will be hosting “The Promise of Passover” at the Texas Amphitheater on March 26-28 and April 2-3. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 1. For more information, visit ThePromiseGlenRose.com.

Kickstart My Heart is Feb. 27

Registration is now open for Kickstart My Heart benefit race that will be held Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Glen Rose Medical Center.

Racers can sign up for the $25 event at racedayeventservices.com.

The race is being held in memory of Hayley Cary Darnell and proceeds will benefit the Roger E. Marks Healthcare Foundation.

For more information contact Lisa Andersen at (817) 980-3129.