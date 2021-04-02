Community Briefs

Glen Rose staff

Confirmed case of rabies in Glen Rose

The City of Glen Rose was notified that a confirmed case of rabies has been reported in the city limits. The rabid animal was a skunk that was killed by two dogs on Sunday, March 28, near Apache Court and Texas Drive.

The dogs that had contact with the skunk are in quarantine.

Pet owners are advised to ensure that their pets are up to date on all vaccinations and to report any known contact to the Animal Control Facility immediately at 254-897-3113.

Barnard’s Mill to host magazine reveal party

Barnard’s Mill will be kicking off April with the “Eyes of Texas Fine Arts Magazine” Volume 5, Reveal Party on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

This edition will have an entire section on Glen Rose including places where visitors can see or purchase Art in Somervell County as well as the artists of Somervell County. This section of the magazine will bring a lot of attention to the art scene in Glen Rose.

Coaches needed for youth football

The Glen Rose Youth Football Association is looking for coaches for the spring flag football season (K-2). If you are able to catch, please reach out to the GRYFA through its Facebook page.

Glow Ball Golf Tournament set for May 1

A Glow Ball Golf Tournament is being held Saturday, May 1 at Squaw Valley Golf Course, and it’s a benefit for the Glen Rose High School football team.

Each team consists of three players ($125 per player). The first nine holes will begin at 4 p.m., and following a dinner after the first nine, the second nine will be played in the dark with glow-in-the-dark golf balls.

To sign up or to get information about sponsorship options, contact Owen Clifton at 979-966-2929 or Cliff Watkins at 325-668-1562.

Out of the Dark garage sale set

The second annual Out of the Dark garage sale, a fundraiser the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held April 10-11 from 8-2 p.m. at Inn on the River and Snyder’s Tavern located at 205 SW Barnard Street in Glen Rose.

To donate items for the yard sale, contact Linda McCaffrey at 817-793-9984.

COVID vaccine available at Glen Rose Discount Drug

Glen Rose Discount Drug is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those in Category 1a, 1b, 1C (50+), all childcare providers and workers, teachers and other school employees.

Call 254-898-2361 for more information or to make an appointment.

Gypsy Hearts Market

The Somervell County Expo Center, located at 202 E. Bo Gibbs Boulevard in Glen Rose, will host the Gypsy Hearts Market on April 30-May 2.

Friday’s admission is $10 and is good for the entire weekend, otherwise, Saturday and Sunday single-day admission is $5. Friday’s hours are 11- 7 p.m.; Saturday 10-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11-4 p.m.

There will be more than 100 vendors of every kind as well as a full bar and food trucks.

The first 100 shoppers to enter each day will receive a free gift.