Glen Rose ISD continues summer option of free meals in 2021-2022 school year

Glen Rose staff

This school year, healthy meals (one breakfast meal and one lunch meal) will be offered every school day to all students at no cost, Glen Rose Independent School District announced this week.

According to a news release, typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

A copy of the policy, is available in the Child Nutrition office located in the GRISD Administration building, which may be reviewed upon request.

While no application or eligibility determination process is required for a student to

receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year, the release says.