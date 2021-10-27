City searching for second police officer

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After receiving input from residents and addressing issues posted on social media, the Glen Rose City Council and the City of Glen Rose are adding a second police officer.

The city is advertising for the position, which will operate under current Police Chief Buck Martin, on its official website.

The city has been without a second officer for at least six years. For a time, when Dennis Moore was the mayor, there was a second officer, but since that officer was let go, Martin has operated alone.

In addition to being Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Certified (TCOLE), the applicant must be 21 years old; high school graduate or GED; have a valid Texas driver’s license and clean driving record; and U.S. citizen with valid Social Security Card and birth certification, among other things.

Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said part of the need to add a second officer stems from the parking and traffic problems at Big Rocks during the summer months, and Martin spent a majority of this time there addressing those issues.

“This reduced his ability to protect public safety through enforcing speed limit and other traffic regulations in other parts of the city,” Leamons said. “Normally, he devotes a significant portion of his time to policing Highway 67. A second officer will ensure that next year when Big Rocks Park is busy other areas of town won't be neglected.”

In addition, Leamons said a second officer will cover the city when Martin is on personal leave, attending training, meetings and processing paperwork.

The police department is currently funded by general fund revenue that comes from property tax, sales tax, traffic fines, building permit fees, franchise fees, animal control fees, etc. A salary for the position isn’t listed in the job advertisement. Leamons said training and experience will be a factor in the salary that will be offered.

The police department, as it’s currently constituted, was organized via an ordinance adopted in 2004, thus abolishing the office of city marshal.