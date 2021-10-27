City sees double-digit sales tax allocation

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After receiving a small percentage increase in sales tax allocation last month, the City of Glen Rose returned to double digits when Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the city allocations earlier this month.

For September, the city received just 2.28 percent, but this month, the number ballooned to 15.21 percent, pushing the city over its total from last year with two more months left in the year.

The city received $127,727.12 in October up from $110,856.26 at the same time last year. With the latest allocation, the city has now received $1,349,040.31, up 27.18 percent from last year.

The city has now received more than $100,000 in sales tax allocation for the 18th consecutive month.

In totality, the city is up almost $50,000 over last year when it received $1,325,034.51. If the numbers continue trending upward, the city will receive close to $300,000 more this year than last.

In comparison for October, Hico was up 27.33%, Granbury 14.18% and Stephenville 10.51%, while Cleburne was down -5.46%.

While the city was up more than 15%, the state was up 20.6% in October when Hegar sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts a total of $906.6 million. The allocation is based on sales made in August by businesses that report monthly.