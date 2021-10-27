Glen Rose news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

COVID-19 numbers in Glen Rose ISD

As of Wednesday, there were not any active COVID-19 cases in Glen Rose ISD.

There have been a total of 128 student recoveries and 17 staff recoveries this school year.

Catch Frozen Jr. at GRHS Auditorium Nov. 4-6

Glen Rose High School and Glen Rose Junior High School will be presenting Frozen Jr. on Nov. 4-6 at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

On Nov. 4-5, showtime is 6:30 p.m., while on Nov. 6, showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Seating is limited. The cost of tickets is $10 each and can be purchased in advance at www.grisd.net.

Fossilmania XXXIX is Oct. 29-31

The Somervell County Expo Center is hosting Fossilmania XXXIX this weekend with free parking, free admission and free fossils.

Kids of any age in costume on Sunday will get a special Halloween treat.

The event will also have speakers, PIT crew kid’s corner, fossils and fossil-related finds, guided fossil hunts, guided tours of dinosaur tracks, and badge workshops for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

For more information, visit www.dallaspaleo.org.

CAC Spooktacular continues through Sunday

The Fossil Rim Wildlife Center’s CAC Spooktacular will continue through Sunday during normal hours of operation from 104:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes, and kids will receive a goodie bag for participating in the activities like a mystery hike, evolution maze and more.

For more information, contact Fossil Rim at 254-897-2960.

Squaw Valley Championship set for Nov. 13

The 2021 Squaw Valley Championship is set for Saturday, Nov. 13, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament is open to everyone.

The cost is $125 per person and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 1.

There will be an open division that is open to all, and a senior division for players 60 years and older.

To sign up call 254-897-7956 or email steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us.

Heritage Christmas Market set for Dec. 4

Paluxy Heritage Park will host the Heritage Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 12-8 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season as you shop with vendors, visit with Santa at his workshop at the pavilion, take a carriage ride around Heritage Park and visit The Old Lanham Mills School House and The Telephone Building.

The park will also be decorated with beautiful decorations and lights for the month of December.

If you would like to be a vendor for the Christmas Market, please email Tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us.

Merry & Bright parade set for Nov. 27

The City of Glen Rose and Somervell County will kick off the holiday season at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov 27, with the Merry & Bright Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at Glen Rose High School and continue down Barnard Street to the Downtown Square and eventually finish at the United Methodist Church.

If you would like to have a float in the parade, please email Tiffany Hall at tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us or stop by the Glen Rose Somervell County CVB office located at 100 NE Barnard Street to pick up a form.

Gypsy Heart Market scheduled for Nov. 12-14

More than 100 vendors will be at the largest shopping event of the season in Somervell County at the Gypsy Heart Market set for Nov. 12-14 at the Glen Rose Expo Center.

The first 100 shoppers will receive a free gift, and raffles and prizes will be given out every 30 minutes.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Glen Rose Chamber luncheon is Nov. 18

The Glen Rose/Somervell County Chamber will hold its next luncheon at noon on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Sexton Mill located at 100 Grace Street.

The guest speaker is Michael Williams, who will speak on “The Influence of Entrepreneurship.”

The meal is $12 at the door or $10 if you RSVP by calling the Chamber office at 254-897-2286.