Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest report
Oct. 17-24
• Johnson, Garland Scott, 53, Granbury; driving while intoxicated
• Sanches, Danny Abrego, 53, Glen Rose; warrants
• Johnson, Guy Maurice, 41, Beaumont; possession of marijuana; warrant
• Green, Michael Blake, 37, Meridian; possession of drug paraphernalia; warrant
• Barber, Dylan Lee, 24, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
• Sanchez, Erick, 20, Nemo; driving while intoxicated
• Seitz, Michael Wayne, 34, Granbury; warrants
Crashes
• Oct. 20: 2100 block of S. SH 144; minor accident
• Oct. 21: 500 block of SW Big Bend Trail; hit and run
• Oct. 21: 100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
• Oct. 22: CR 312/E Highway 67; minor accident
• Oct. 23: 2700 block of CR 2009; hit and run
• Oct. 23: 300 block of E. Elm Street; accident with injury
• Oct. 23: 4500 block of S. FM 200; accident with injury
• Oct. 24: 100 block of W. Gibbs Blvd.; hit and run
• Oct. 25: N FM 56/CR 321; minor accident
Fires: No fires reported