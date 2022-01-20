Somervell County's COVID cases up 510.3%; Texas cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas reported 460,671 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 451,298 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 27th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 5.8% from the week before, with 5,438,242 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 8.47% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 39 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many counties did not report during data during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, disrupting the latest week's statistics. That data is being compared to a week with backlogged cases and deaths from the New Year's holiday weekend. Week-to-week comparisons are skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Somervell County reported 177 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 29 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,767 cases and 30 deaths.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Loving County with 15,385 cases per 100,000 per week; Delta County with 13,225; and DeWitt County with 11,691. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 134,809 cases; Bexar County, with 46,321 cases; and Tarrant County, with 44,021. Weekly case counts rose in 160 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Harris, Hidalgo and Tarrant counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Texas ranked 29th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 67.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 74.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Texas reported administering another 661,038 vaccine doses, including 186,417 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 608,008 vaccine doses, including 169,488 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 41,752,080 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 93 counties, with the best declines in Dallas County, with 15,116 cases from 40,943 a week earlier; in El Paso County, with -8,240 cases from 7,567; and in Lubbock County, with -467 cases from 6,338.

In Texas, 716 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 758 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,500,276 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 77,218 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 65,699,947 people have tested positive and 850,605 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 16.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 19,544

The week before that: 17,650

Four weeks ago: 6,550

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 203,221

The week before that: 185,954

Four weeks ago: 90,739

Hospitals in 41 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 43 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.