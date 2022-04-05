Somervell County reports 1 new COVID case; Texas cases plummet 47.2%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 18,561 new cases. That's down 47.2% from the previous week's tally of 35,172 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 16th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 9.47% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Texas counties including Dallas and Hidalgo have been clearing backlogged cases in mid-March, meaning week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Somervell County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,108 cases and 36 deaths.

Across Texas, cases fell in 132 counties, with the best declines in Harris County, with 3,073 cases from 16,124 a week earlier; in Bexar County, with 984 cases from 3,608; and in Tarrant County, with 0 cases from 593.

Texas ranked 27th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 72.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 226,015 vaccine doses, including 63,922 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 170,066 vaccine doses, including 55,874 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 45,366,185 total doses.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Yoakum County with 1,194 cases per 100,000 per week; Terry County with 811; and Comanche County with 748. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 3,073 cases; Fort Bend County, with 1,464 cases; and Collin County, with 1,322. Weekly case counts rose in 102 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Dallas, Travis and Johnson counties.

In Texas, 434 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 382 people were reported dead.

A total of 6,745,371 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 87,470 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

Texas's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,615

The week before that: 4,291

Four weeks ago: 5,355

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,524

The week before that: 39,307

Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.