Early voting for GISD board positions begins Monday

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Early voting for two positions on the Glen Rose ISD school board begins Monday at Glen Rose City Hall located at 201 Vernon St.

Current trustees Jason Evans, who is the secretary, and Tanya Evans are running for re-election, and Ellen Blair and David English are also running.

Evans and Myers were elected in 2019 and their terms expire this year.

Polls will be open from 8-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 7-7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The last day to early vote is May 3.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, from 7-7 p.m. at Glen Rose City Hall.

SOMERVELL COUNTY ELECTIONS:

Early voting for the run-off election between incumbent Dwayne Johnson and Richard Talavera for county commissioner for Precinct 2 begins Monday, May 16, and concludes Friday, May 20.

Election Day is May 24.

In the March 1 primary election, Johnson received 284 votes while Talavera received 282 votes and Norm Planer received just 40 votes.

In 2018, the two were involved in a run-off. Talavera received 274 votes to Johnson’s 222 in the primary election, but Johnson captured the Republican place on the ballot by getting 51.6 percent of the vote over Talavera.