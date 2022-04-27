Granbury man dies in motorhome fire in Glen Rose

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE - An 89-year-old Granbury man died Monday from injuries sustained in a motorhome fire and accident.

According to Sgt. Richard A. Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Frank D. Odell and passenger Jeany R. Odell, 74, were traveling along U.S. 67 in Glen Rose around 11:40 a.m., when their motorhome, which was towing a Jeep Grand Cherokee, caught on fire.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Hunter said a third vehicle, a 2021 Ford Explorer, sustained minor damage when the motorhome rolled backward after turning onto W. Bo Gibbs Drive near Higginbotham Brothers Hardware Store.

No one in the Ford was injured because the driver had exited the vehicle to assist the occupants in the fire.

Frank Odell and Jeany Odell were transported by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where Frank Odell later died, Hunter said.

Jeany Odell’s injuries were undisclosed.