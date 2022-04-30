Granbury man suffers extensive injuries in Glen Rose motorcycle accident

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A 57-year-old Granbury man sustained severe leg injuries Tuesday after his motorcycle was struck by a teenage driver in Glen Rose.

According to Sgt. Richard A. Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Greggory D. Little was traveling west on US Highway 67 on his 2004 Yamaha motorcycle when a 17-year-old male driver, who was stopped at Live Oak Street, attempted to travel north across US 67 and onto West Bo Gibbs but failed to yield the right-of-way and struck the motorcycle as it traveled west.

Little was flown by helicopter to an undisclosed Fort Worth hospital, and according to a GoFundMe page, Little had a leg removed above the knee as a result of the accident.

The driver of the 2010 Honda Accord and his two passengers were uninjured.