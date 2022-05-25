Talavera beats incumbent Johnson for Precinct 2 commissioner

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Somervell County's Precinct 2 will have a new commissioner.

Challenger Richard Talavera beat incumbent Dwayne Johnson in the Republican run-off election Tuesday night with 351 votes to Johnson’s 268 votes.

Talavera garnered 226 votes during early voting and Johnson received just 154. Johnson received 10 absentee votes to Talavera’s two, while Talavera received 123 votes on Election Day to Johnson’s 104.

The results are unofficial until the county commissioners canvass the vote. Talavera's swearing-in will be held at the New Year. There is not a Democrat challenger.

In the March 1 primary election, Johnson received 284 votes while Talavera received 282 votes and Norm Planer received just 40 votes.

In 2018, Talavera and Johnson were involved in a run-off, and Johnson captured 51.6% of the votes. Talavera garnered 274 votes to Johnson's 222 votes in the primary election.